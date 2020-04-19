E-Commerce Platforms Prohibited From Selling Non-Essential Items

Following that directive, a few e-commerce companies stated accepting online orders.

The government also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods vehicles with two drivers and one helper, subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license.

An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for picking up goods.

Truck repair shops and 'dhabas' (eateries) on highways, with a stipulated minimum distance as prescribed by the state and union territory authorities, will be allowed to operate.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic and later extended till 3 May. Extending it, the Prime Minister on Tuesday also declared that select necessary activities will be allowed to be opened up from 20 April in identified areas of the country.