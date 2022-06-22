'Mob Planned To Kill, Incite Riots, Fired 60–80 Rounds': FIR in Ranchi Violence
Jharkhand police filed 25 FIRs in the Ranchi violence incident which took place on 10 June.
From the protesters' plans to attack a temple and incite riots to their planned attack on policemen with the intention to kill, the Jharkhand police's FIRs post the violence in Ranchi which ensued on 10 June, have quite a few striking pieces of information.
Two civilians, 15-year-old Mudassir and 21-year-old Sahil, succumbed to the bullets allegedly fired by police, while eight others including a policeman, sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Following the incident, the police registered 25 FIRs in the matter.
The main FIR was registered on the complaint of the circle officer at Daily Market police station under sections of rioting, murder attempt, acts intended to outrage religious feelings, incite riots, Arms Act, Assault on Public servant and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The Quint scanned through these complaints upon which the FIRs have been lodged. Here are the key points:
'Attack on Police, Use of Force, Attempt to Incite Riots': What Do The FIRs Say?
The mob 'planned' to kill policemen, shot at police with intention to kill, 60-80 rounds fired
The mob 'planned' to incite religious riots by attacking the temple
Least force was used to disperse the mob
When police swept the area post violence no injured person was found
A passerby was attacked
These are some of points mentioned by the complainants on which the Ranchi police lodged 25 FIRs.
1. In the main FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by the circle officer, he claims that the mob had planned to kill the policemen and fired on them with the intention to kill.
"Isi kram mein ugra bheed evam upadraviyon dwara police bal par jaan se maarne ki niyat se lagatar kayi round firing bhi ki gayi…. Unmaadi bheed mein shamil kai navyuvak duty mein karyarat police karmiyon ko pakad kar unke sarkari hathiyaar chheen ne ka prayas bhi kiya gaya... (The agitated mob fired multiple rounds at police with an intention to kill… there were attempts to snatch the weapons of on-duty policemen)," the complaint read.
2. The complaint by the circle officer also alleged that the mob attacked a temple situated at the main road in a planned manner to disturb religious peace and to incite riots.
The complaint mentioned that the officer was out on patrol when he saw the protest starting at 2 pm on 10 June in Ranchi.
3. Police in its FIRs further noted that the mob wasn't ready to listen despite the intervention of Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi and the police used minor force to stop them but the mob didn't budge.
Seeing the alleged aggression of the mob and the failure of other means like tear gas shells to curb them, the magistrate ordered controlled aerial firing and use of force. After the firing, the mob dispersed a little.
Five rounds of tear gas shells were fired, the complaint by the circle officer noted.
4. The FIR also mentions that police searched the area post violence and didn't find anyone injured there.
Of the total 25 FIRs, two are based on the complaints by media reporters alleging theft of vehicles and laptop, while 13 FIRs are based on the complaints of locals alleging stone pelting, firing and alleged molestation of women by mob.
Another FIR was registered on the complaint of two members of the minority community who were thrashed on the night of 10 June while they were out to collect pizza.
5. Police also registered a separate FIR on the complaint of Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh Bist of Lower Bazaar police station saying that besides attacking police, the mob also targeted a passerby.
The complaint read that one black vehicle was coming with a Bihar Government [number] plate and the mob attempted a "deadly" attack on the car and its occupants, glasses were broken. However, the people were saved.
The car was being used by Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen when it was attacked.
