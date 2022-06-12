'Why Suffer for BJP's Sins?': WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Prophet Remarks Violence
Fresh clashes had broken out in West Bengal's Howrah district over inflammatory remarks by BJP's Nupur Sharma.
As protesters clashed with the police in West Bengal's Howrah district for the second consecutive day on Saturday, 11 June, over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that some political parties were behind the violence, and asked why people should suffer because of the BJP's "sins."
"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots – but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer?" Banerjee said in a tweet in Bengali.
Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed
Fresh clashes had broken out between the police and a group of protesters in West Bengal on Saturday morning, a day after communal violence and protests happened in the capital city over Sharma's derogatory remarks.
The clashes were reported from Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after incidents of stone-pelting.
Visuals circulating on social media showed police personnel attempting to douse a fire at an establishment in Panchla, where a BJP office was also set ablaze.
Section 144 was imposed in the district after violence broke out and internet services in the entire jurisdiction were suspended till 6 am on Monday, 13 June.
The Kolkata Police on Saturday also released West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, hours after he was arrested. Earlier, Majumdar was held under preventive sections, along with other party workers, as he tried to visit the Howrah district.
A senior police official said that over 70 rioters had been arrested from different regions across the state for arson and violence over the last two days.
People also gathered in the busy Park Circus area of Kolkata to protest.
