'Why Suffer for BJP's Sins?': WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Prophet Remarks Violence

Fresh clashes had broken out between the police and a group of protesters in West Bengal on Saturday morning, a day after communal violence and protests happened in the capital city over Sharma's derogatory remarks.

The clashes were reported from Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after incidents of stone-pelting.

Visuals circulating on social media showed police personnel attempting to douse a fire at an establishment in Panchla, where a BJP office was also set ablaze.

Section 144 was imposed in the district after violence broke out and internet services in the entire jurisdiction were suspended till 6 am on Monday, 13 June.