Prophet Row: 5 Held for Ranchi Violence, Governor Pulls Up Senior Officials

Three days after clashes broke out in Ranchi between protesters demonstrating over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row and the police, the Jharkhand Police on Monday, 13 June, said that five people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Governor Ramesh Bais has pulled up the police on the action taken in the case, asking them to speed up the process of taking action against the culprits.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif alias Rinku Khan, Belal Ansari, Mohammed Ashfaque, Mohammed Anish and Mohammed Danish Khan, news agency ANI reported, citing the Ranchi Police.