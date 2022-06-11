Prophet Row: 2 Dead After Clashes Between Protesters and Police in Ranchi
The police had fired gun shots to quell the protests in Ranchi on Friday evening.
At least two persons were reported dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi on the morning of Saturday, 11 June, in the aftermath of the clashes that broke out in the capital city on Friday evening.
Protests over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which had been made by two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had erupted in Ranchi following Friday prayers. The police had subsequently fired shots to quell the protests.
Inspector General, Operations, Jharkhand Police, AV Homkar told The Quint, "Two civilians have died in the protest, which turned violent yesterday. One jawan also suffered bullet injuries and is being treated. The first priority is to bring all things back to normalcy."
"Internet services are still suspended and additional police teams have been deployed to maintain the law and order," he added.
Stone-Pelting, Arson, Firing in Ranchi on Friday
On Friday, protests had broken out in Ranchi near the Hanuman temple on the main road of the city, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The protesters took to the streets after Friday prayers, and reportedly pelted stones and raised slogans. Several shops and establishments also brought down their shutters to protest against Sharma's remarks. The police had resorted to lathicharge and fired shots in the air to disperse a mob.
A police officer also sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to the hospital. "As per initial reports, 11 police personnel and 12 protesters have been injured," Jharkhand Police said.
Following the clashes between the police and the protesters, curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was also imposed in parts of the city. Internet services were initially suspended till 6 am on Saturday.
Communal violence and protests had also erupted in eight other states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
