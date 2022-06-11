Prophet Row: 2 Dead After Clashes Between Protesters and Police in Ranchi

At least two persons were reported dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi on the morning of Saturday, 11 June, in the aftermath of the clashes that broke out in the capital city on Friday evening.

Protests over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which had been made by two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had erupted in Ranchi following Friday prayers. The police had subsequently fired shots to quell the protests.

Inspector General, Operations, Jharkhand Police, AV Homkar told The Quint, "Two civilians have died in the protest, which turned violent yesterday. One jawan also suffered bullet injuries and is being treated. The first priority is to bring all things back to normalcy."

"Internet services are still suspended and additional police teams have been deployed to maintain the law and order," he added.