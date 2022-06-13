Video From Ranchi Violence Shows Police Ducking From Protesters' Stone-Pelting

As many as 26 people have been charged so far for the violence, according to reports. Quoting police officials, ANI reported that the identification process is underway.

Earlier on Friday 10 June, at least two people identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and 24-year-old Mohammad Sahil succumbed to gunshot injuries in the aftermath of clashes that broke out in Ranchi.

After the Friday prayers, the protesters had demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP member Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The police had subsequently fired shots to quell the protests.

Among the several injured, 10 were policemen and the rest were protesters, three of whom are currently in critical condition.