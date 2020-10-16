PM Modi’s Assets Declared: Richer Than Last Year, No Debt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voluntarily declared his assets and liabilities along with his cabinet colleagues. As of 30 June 2020, his wealth is worth nearly ₹2.85 crore. He had declared ₹2.49 crore worth of assets in 2019. This increase is attributed to the fixed deposits in his bank accounts.

He also has zero debt.



His savings account balance was ₹3.38 lakh as on 30 June against ₹4,143 on 31 March 2019. His FD in State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar branch increased to ₹1,60,28,039 as of June 30, 2020 from ₹1,27,81,574 in the last fiscal year.