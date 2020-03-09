ED’s Eye on Big Loans Issued by Yes Bank, Kapoor’s Foreign Assets

The agency has also found that 44 costly paintings were in the alleged possession of Kapoor, one of which was purchased by him from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While the Congress party has said that the deal was transparent as payment of Rs 2 crore was received by Vadra from Kapoor through cheque and was reflected in income tax returns, the ED is probing if the painting was owned by her or the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It is also investigating if the provenance certificate (signed by an artist to state his genuine work) was signed by Vadra and under what circumstances.

Sources claimed that this Rs 2 crore was used by Vadra to purchase a property in Himachal Pradesh.

The painting, a portrait of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was done by celebrated artist MF Hussain and was gifted to Gandhi during the AICC centenary celebrations in 1985.