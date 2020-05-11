Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is all set to be elected unopposed to the Legislative Council in the polls slated for 21 May, declared his assets on Monday, 11 May.While filing his nomination papers, Thackeray declared that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crores including land and jewellery, but interestingly, does not own a single vehicle.While Uddhav declared movable assets worth Rs 24.15 crores, his wife Rashmi is said to have movable assets worth Rs 36.97 crore.The Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ is co-owned 50-50 by both Uddhav and Rashmi.CM Uddhav Likely to Be MLC Unopposed as Cong Withdraws NomineeAccording to the Economic Times (ET), he has 54.45 crores of immovable assets and Rs 7.88 crore in banks and as fixed deposits in his name as well as in the name of his family members. Rashmi is said to have 28.93 crores worth immovable assets.While Rashmi declared jewellery worth Rs 1.35 crores, Uddhav declared possession of gold bars, gold and diamond jewellery and silver utensils worth Rs 53 lakhs under the Hindu Undivided Family law, according to ET.He also declared an additional 23 lakhs of silver utensils and coins with him.Uddhav also declared ownership of land and farm houses in Raigad and Ahmednagar.(With inputs from Economic Times.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.