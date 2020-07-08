Nirav Modi’s Rs 329.66 Cr Assets Including UK, UAE Flats, Seized

“The reality is that he is not the cold-blooded hardened criminal as claimed by the government of India, but a jewellery designer from a long line of diamond dealers, and regarded as being honest, careful and reliable,” Clare Montgomery, Nirav's barrister, had said in her opening arguments in the hearing.

Modi had already been denied bail at three previous attempts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, as the judge ruled there was “substantial risk” that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient.

Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard officers in London on 19 March and faces extradition to India as the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and then laundering the money.