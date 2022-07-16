'Concerned She Will Get Used by BJP': What Adivasis Say About Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu is on the cusp of becoming the first tribal woman to be the President of India. But how has her nomination by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) been received by India's tribal and adivasi leaders?

For many, it is good news, but for others she is "nothing more than a symbolic representation of the tribal people" – and "a distraction from the anti-tribal policies of the Central government".

Gladson Dungdung, a tribal activist in Jharkhand, expressed his doubt over a phone call to The Quint.