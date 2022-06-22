‘Proud Moment for Odisha’: CM Naveen Patnaik on Droupadi Murmu for President

Battle lines were drawn on Tuesday for the 18 July presidential election with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance naming Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate while former Union minister Yashwant Sinha was declared as a joint nominee by major Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA.