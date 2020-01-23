7 Killed in Jharkhand Over Pathalgadi: What Is the Movement About?

Pathalgadi – meaning “carving a stone” – is an ancient tradition among the tribal communities in Jharkhand. According to the custom, erecting a huge engraved stone marks the death of a person.

This was first used to create political awareness when the Panchayat (Extension of Scheduled Area) Act or PESA came into force in 1996. According to the Act, people living in the Fifth Schedule Areas of India are ensured self-governance through gram sabhas to “safeguard and preserve traditions and customs of the people, and their cultural identity.”

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution deals with the administration and control of Scheduled Areas as well as of Scheduled Tribes.