ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-Led NDA Declares Draupadi Murmu As Their Presidential Candidate

This comes after the opposition declared Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
BJP-Led NDA Declares Draupadi Murmu As Their Presidential Candidate
i

BJP-led NDA on Tuesday, 21 June, announced Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

(This will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×