BJP-Led NDA Declares Draupadi Murmu As Their Presidential Candidate
This comes after the opposition declared Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.
BJP-led NDA on Tuesday, 21 June, announced Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.
(This will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
