‘Politics of Vote Bank’: Why Caste is Key in Ram Mandir Movement

He told The Quint, “RSS is definitely a casteist organisation. If you see the RSS cadre, most of them are anti-Dalit, anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. There is no Dalit or Adivasi in the decision-making body of the RSS because they are not allowed to rise to that level. Back then, they had tried to put Dalits-Adivasis in forefront of violence but held onto leadership positions. Even now, the hierarchy remains the same.”

Citing an example, Meghwanshi said, “ (In 1990) When we left Bhilwara for Ayodhya, till Ajmer there were senior VHP and RSS functionaries who were accompanying us. When we took the train from Ajmer for Ayodhya, they made us board the train but didn’t get on it themselves. When I asked “What happened, even they were supposed to come with us?” they said that they will get more people and meet us in Ayodhya. Later, we were arrested but they never came back.”