Amid COVID-19, Uma Bharti to ‘Stay Away’ From Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

In a series of tweets, Bharti said that she since the news of Home Minister Amit Shah and that of some Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders testing COVID-19 positive surfaced, she has been worried about the health of those at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, "particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Bharati has, therefore, decided that during the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple that PM Modi is supposed to conduct, she will be at the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya.

She further added that on her journey from Bhopal to Ayodhya, she may come in contact with a COVID-afflicted person and for the same reason, will not be at the programme at the same time as PM Modi.

Bharti said that she's requested the Ram Temple authorities to remove her name from the list of entities to be present at the ceremony. She also said that her decision has been communicated to Prime Minister Modi's office.

Besides Bharti, other senior BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have also been invited for the 5 August programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on the same to take part in the ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to be there too.

(With inputs from ANI.)