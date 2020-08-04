Residents of Ayodhya Village Plead Against 251-m-Tall Ram Statue
One of the residents of Barhata village said they would “rather die than leave Ayodhya.”
In connection with the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan, which is scheduled for 5 August in Ayodhya, a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram is to be built in the city. However, after a notification for the acquisition of 86 acres of land for the idol was issued, the residents of Barhata village voiced their concerns and fears.
Reservations of the Locals of Barhata Village
Barhata village has been flourishing for about 500 years, nearly 1,500 people from 350 families reside there. Afraid of losing their livelihoods if the land is taken away from them, the residents, most of whom rely on farming, said they would “rather die than leave Ayodhya.”
“We have been living here ever since we used to serve the King (of Ayodhya). No arrangements have been made. Now they want to seize the land by declaring it a part of the municipal corporation. We don’t want to give up our land to the government. We’d rather die than leave Ayodhya.”Anara, Resident of Barhata village
The Quint reached out to the Mayor of Ayodhya regarding the issue. He said the villagers would be rehabilitated, however, didn’t specify a timeline.
“We will make arrangements to accommodate them. We will look into it later. For now, we are busy with the preparations for 5 August.”Hrishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor, Ayodhya
Supporting the residents of the village, the Communist Party of India demanded the village to be left untouched.
“If establishment of Lord Ram’s idol is the reason behind acquisition of this land then on what basis are the people of this 500-year-old village being stripped off their profits, their rights and their livelihoods? So, the Communist Party of India demands that the village be left as it is and the idol may be established somewhere else.”Suryakant Pandey, Member, CPI
