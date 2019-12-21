‘Cops Not Letting Us Help the Detainees’: Lawyer in Seemapuri

Things took a violent turn in East Delhi's Seempauri on Friday, 20 December, during the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Amid the chaos, several people were detained and beaten up, lawyer Choudhary Ali Zia Kabir told the The Quint.

“The police has detained a lot of people, we don’t have an exact number, but it came down to about 17 on Friday,” said Kabir.