Daryaganj Protests: 50 Muslim Youth, Including Minors, Detained
New Delhi: Family members of the people arrested for violence during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last evening, wait for their release outside Daryaganj police station, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
New Delhi: Family members of the people arrested for violence during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last evening, wait for their release outside Daryaganj police station, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019(Photo: PTI) 

Daryaganj Protests: 50 Muslim Youth, Including Minors, Detained

Himmat Shaligram
India

According to a statement signed by lawyers present at Daryaganj Police Station, more than 50 Muslim youth including 10 minors were detained for over three hours on Friday, 20 December 2019.

The statement further mentioned that many youth suffered injuries. Two minors, when released, exhibited serious injuries. As of Saturday, 21 December 2019, 19 youth are still detained in the station.

According to the statement, the lawyers and human rights activists tried to enter and gather names of the detainees for over three hours at the police station.

“Many of them said that they were forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and were picked from their homes and surrounding cafes under the promised of being dropped off at a safe place.”

Two of youth released are also reported to be mentally challenged.

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...