Daryaganj Protests: 50 Muslim Youth, Including Minors, Detained

According to a statement signed by lawyers present at Daryaganj Police Station, more than 50 Muslim youth including 10 minors were detained for over three hours on Friday, 20 December 2019.

The statement further mentioned that many youth suffered injuries. Two minors, when released, exhibited serious injuries. As of Saturday, 21 December 2019, 19 youth are still detained in the station.

According to the statement, the lawyers and human rights activists tried to enter and gather names of the detainees for over three hours at the police station.