CAA Protests: The 12 Hours That Unfolded Since Daryaganj Violence

A band of lawyers and human rights activists waited outside the Daryaganj police station demanding the release of those detained. “It has been two hours since the people were picked up from the nearby areas of Jama Masjid. They have still not let any lawyer go in or even released the list of detainees,” said human rights activist Suroor Mander.

Shortly after, the SHO announced that one lawyer can go in and take down all the names of the detainees. The list was read out – 32 male adults and 8 minors were in custody.

The minors were released after the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central Delhi) noted that it was a “violation of law” and asked the SHO at the police station to allow advocates to meet detainees and to provide necessary medical succour to them.