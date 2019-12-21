‘You are a Suspect’: Reporter Detained for 2 Hours by UP Police

A journalist and three women social activists were allegedly detained here on Friday 20 December 2019 in connection with the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but police officials denied making any such detention.

Journalist Omar Rashid of The Hindu claimed he was sitting at a restaurant with his friends when police in plain clothes picked him up labelling him as a "rioter".

In an article on 20 December 2019 published on The Hindu website, Rashid gave a first person account on how he was picked up, threatened and released by cops.