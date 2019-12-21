‘You are a Suspect’: Reporter Detained for 2 Hours by UP Police
A journalist and three women social activists were allegedly detained here on Friday 20 December 2019 in connection with the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but police officials denied making any such detention.
Journalist Omar Rashid of The Hindu claimed he was sitting at a restaurant with his friends when police in plain clothes picked him up labelling him as a "rioter".
In an article on 20 December 2019 published on The Hindu website, Rashid gave a first person account on how he was picked up, threatened and released by cops.
He said one of his friends, Robin Verma, was also taken into custody at Hazratganj police station and he (Verma) was allegedly beaten with a belt by police.
"The police told me that I had orchestrated the Thursday protest against the CAA in the city and I will be booked for conspiring the episode," Rashid said.
He said later, they were taken to Sultanpuri police post and released after the intervention of the UP DGP O P Singh.
The scribe said that Circle Officer Hazratganj Abhay Kumar Mishra later came to see him and apologised for the "mistake in identity".
An official from Hazratganj police station denied any such detention. PTI tried to contact Misra for his comments but he could not be reached immediately.
Meanwhile, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey alleged that his wife Arundhati Dhuru and her two social activist friends were also detained briefly at the Hazratganj police station. The official also denied this.
Pandey claimed, "They all had gone to see Rihai Manch president Shoib who was taken into custody following the CAA protests. The police told Arundhati, Meera Sanghamitra and Madhvi Kukreja that they were also involved in the Thursday violence and detained them. They were released in the night.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)