PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely To Be Transferred This Month; Check Details

There is good news for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is popularly known as PM-Kisan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to transfer the 13th installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana soon. Under this scheme, the central government rolls out Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments to more than 8 crore farmers all over the country. It is important to note that the exact date of the transfer has not been announced yet.

According to the latest details available online, the PM Kisan 13th installment is most likely to be transferred this month, in January. Beneficiaries must stay alert and take note of the announcements by the central government to know the exact date. One can check their status online to see if the installment has been transferred by the government.