ADVERTISEMENT

PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely To Be Transferred This Month; Check Details

PM Kisan 13th Installment: The installment is likely to be transferred in January to the beneficiaries.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely To Be Transferred This Month; Check Details
i

There is good news for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is popularly known as PM-Kisan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to transfer the 13th installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana soon. Under this scheme, the central government rolls out Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments to more than 8 crore farmers all over the country. It is important to note that the exact date of the transfer has not been announced yet.

According to the latest details available online, the PM Kisan 13th installment is most likely to be transferred this month, in January. Beneficiaries must stay alert and take note of the announcements by the central government to know the exact date. One can check their status online to see if the installment has been transferred by the government.

Also Read

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: Rs 16,000 Crore Released; Details Here

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: Rs 16,000 Crore Released; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

It is important to note that the PM Kisan 12th installment was released on 17 October 2022. The central government transferred more than Rs 16,000 crore to approximately 8 crore farmholding families.

PM Kisan 13th Installment: Details

Now, the beneficiaries are waiting for the 13th installment to be released. The latest details suggest that it will be released soon for all beneficiaries, so one should be alert.

Everyone should note that under the PM-Kisan scheme, the first installment is released between April and July for all beneficiaries. The second installment is distributed between August and November for everyone.

The central government releases the year-end installment between December and March for everyone. In 2022, the first installment was released on 1 January.

Therefore, it is expected that this year's installment will also be released in January.

Also Read

PM Kisan 12th Installment 2022: Rs 2000 To Be Credited Before Diwali - Details

PM Kisan 12th Installment 2022: Rs 2000 To Be Credited Before Diwali - Details
ADVERTISEMENT
To know more about the release date, beneficiaries have to wait for the official announcements to be made.

PM Kisan 13th Installment: How To Check Status

Here are the simple steps you should follow to check your PM-Kisan scheme beneficiary status online:

  • Visit the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.

  • Go to the Farmer’s Corner Section on the homepage and tap on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link. 

  • Now, enter the required details, such as your phone number, etc., to view your status.

  • Tap on the option that says 'Get Data' and the status will open on your screen.

  • You can take a look to see whether the installment has been released by the government.

Also Read

PM Kisan 12th Installment Expected This Month: Who Is Eligible To Get Rs 2000

PM Kisan 12th Installment Expected This Month: Who Is Eligible To Get Rs 2000

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×