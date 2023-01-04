PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely To Be Transferred This Month; Check Details
PM Kisan 13th Installment: The installment is likely to be transferred in January to the beneficiaries.
There is good news for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is popularly known as PM-Kisan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to transfer the 13th installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana soon. Under this scheme, the central government rolls out Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments to more than 8 crore farmers all over the country. It is important to note that the exact date of the transfer has not been announced yet.
According to the latest details available online, the PM Kisan 13th installment is most likely to be transferred this month, in January. Beneficiaries must stay alert and take note of the announcements by the central government to know the exact date. One can check their status online to see if the installment has been transferred by the government.
It is important to note that the PM Kisan 12th installment was released on 17 October 2022. The central government transferred more than Rs 16,000 crore to approximately 8 crore farmholding families.
PM Kisan 13th Installment: Details
Now, the beneficiaries are waiting for the 13th installment to be released. The latest details suggest that it will be released soon for all beneficiaries, so one should be alert.
Everyone should note that under the PM-Kisan scheme, the first installment is released between April and July for all beneficiaries. The second installment is distributed between August and November for everyone.
The central government releases the year-end installment between December and March for everyone. In 2022, the first installment was released on 1 January.
Therefore, it is expected that this year's installment will also be released in January.
To know more about the release date, beneficiaries have to wait for the official announcements to be made.
PM Kisan 13th Installment: How To Check Status
Here are the simple steps you should follow to check your PM-Kisan scheme beneficiary status online:
Visit the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.
Go to the Farmer’s Corner Section on the homepage and tap on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link.
Now, enter the required details, such as your phone number, etc., to view your status.
Tap on the option that says 'Get Data' and the status will open on your screen.
You can take a look to see whether the installment has been released by the government.
