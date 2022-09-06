PM Kisan 12th Installment Expected This Month: Who Is Eligible To Get Rs 2000

Farmers are expected to receive positive news by the end of this month, September 2022, as the Central Government is planning to release the 12th installment of PM Kisan within September. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan Scheme is a special initiative launched by the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 2000 every four months. The PM Kisan 12th Installment is likely to release by the end of September.

The PM Kisan Scheme officially began in December 2018 to provide pensions to farmers who are in need of financial support. Farmers should stay alert to know when the PM Kisan 12th Installment will be out. The PM Kisan website states that this is a central sector scheme that is entirely funded by the Government of India.