PM Kisan 12th Installment 2022: Rs 2000 To Be Credited Before Diwali - Details
PM Kisan 12th Installment Release Date: Check out the latest details here.
Farmers are excited to know the PM Kisan 12th Installment date. Here we have an important piece of information for all the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme. According to different media reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to credit the PM Kisan 12th Installment of Rs 2000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers before Diwali. If speculations are to be believed, the official announcement regarding the PM Kisan 12th installment money will be made latest by Monday, 17 October 2022.
As per some latest media reports, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare is going to organize a 2 day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan in which they will announce the PM Kisan 12th Installment date. Earlier, there were rumors that about PM Kisan 12th installment being credited to farmers on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti (2 October 2022), however the rumors turned out to be false. As of now government has not announced the official date of PM Kisan 12th installment 2022.
All the farmer beneficiaries who are eagerly waiting for the PM Kisan 12th Installment must know that the e-KYC is mandatory for availing the scheme. Earlier, the last date for update was 31 August 2022 but later it was extended. Farmers who have not completed their e-KYC yet must visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in to get their e-KYC done as soon as possible.
What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme?
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for farmers of India. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help and aid to farmers who own a cultivable land. According to the scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount will be credited in 3 to 4 installments of Rs 2000. In a financial year, the farmers receive PM Kisan installments 3 times in three periods. Period 1 is from April to July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.
Recently, the PM Kisan 11th Installment was credited to the farmers on 31 May 2022. An amount of Rs 21,000 crore was credited into the bank accounts of almost 10 crore farmer beneficiaries.
