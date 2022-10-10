PM Kisan 12th Installment 2022: Rs 2000 To Be Credited Before Diwali - Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for farmers of India. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help and aid to farmers who own a cultivable land. According to the scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount will be credited in 3 to 4 installments of Rs 2000. In a financial year, the farmers receive PM Kisan installments 3 times in three periods. Period 1 is from April to July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

Recently, the PM Kisan 11th Installment was credited to the farmers on 31 May 2022. An amount of Rs 21,000 crore was credited into the bank accounts of almost 10 crore farmer beneficiaries.