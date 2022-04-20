PM Kisan 11th Installment Expected Soon, eKYC Deadline Extended

Farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme of the government are waiting for the 11th installments. The same is expected to be released soon.

However, exact date of 11th installment has not been announced by the government yet. Therefore, beneficiaries of the scheme are advised to visit the official website of PM Kisan: pmkisan.gov.in, for further updates about the next installment.