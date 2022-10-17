PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: Rs 16,000 Crore Released; Details Here

Good news for all the eligible farmers of India who were waiting for the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 17 October 2022, at 11 am, released an amount of Rs 16,000 crore for 11 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN Yojana. The money provided under the PM-KISAN scheme will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The funds have been specially released before Diwali. With this 12th installment, the beneficiaries have received over Rs 2.16 lakh crore approximately.

Let us find out the release date of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th installment, eligibility criteria, and how to check the beneficiary status.