Orange Alert in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain, 3,500 People Relocated in Maharashtra
CM Eknath Shinde said that eleven teams of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in various districts of the state.
Severe waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, 6 July, as the city continues to witness heavy showers.
BEST bus routes were diverted in some areas, including Sangam Nagar Antop Hill, Hindmata Cinema, and Mankhurd Railway Station Subway, the BMC said on Wednesday morning.
Visuals from the state capital showed inundated streets, with commuters attempting to wade through the rain water.
- 01/04
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/04
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/04
(Photo: PTI)
- 04/04
(Photo: PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai till 9 July, while a red alert has been issued for some of its surrounding areas.
The weather agency has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.
In view of the same, over 3,500 people have been relocated from flood-prone and vulnerable areas throughout the state, where numerous districts, including Mumbai, experienced downpours.
On Tuesday, two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. A landslide was reported from Ghatkopar area.
In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 107 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.
As a result of the rain, the Powai lake overflowed on Tuesday, the BMC shared.
CM Eknath Shinde Monitors Rain Situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the rain situation and said that eleven teams of the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various districts of the state.
"A total of 13 teams of 9 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams have been deployed at the base station," Shinde's office wrote in a tweet.
The CM said that the flood situation has prevailed at Chandurbazar and Morshi in Tivasa taluka of Amravati district and work is underway to evacuate the people of the village.
"At present, local rescue teams are working in the district," Shinde said in his tweet.
Chief Minister Shinde visited the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Emergency Management Control Room on Tuesday to assess the situation.
"Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that 5000 CCTVs in Mumbai city and suburbs are keeping a close watch on the current rainfall situation in the city," he said.
"NDRF as well as other agencies have been instructed to be ready," he added.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, civic commissioner Chahal and other senior officials during his visit to the BMC's disaster control room.
A red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from 4 June to 8 June, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for Thane and Palghar districts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.