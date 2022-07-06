Orange Alert in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain, 3,500 People Relocated in Maharashtra

Severe waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, 6 July, as the city continues to witness heavy showers.

BEST bus routes were diverted in some areas, including Sangam Nagar Antop Hill, Hindmata Cinema, and Mankhurd Railway Station Subway, the BMC said on Wednesday morning.

Visuals from the state capital showed inundated streets, with commuters attempting to wade through the rain water.