80% of Mumbai's Nariman Point Will Go Underwater by 2050: BMC Chief

Eighty percent of Mumbai's Nariman Point and Mantralaya will get submerged under water by 2050, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday, 27 August, at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan website.

Chahal further added that with the rise in the sea level, about 70 percent of the city's A, B, C and D wards in south Mumbai will go underwater, reported The Indian Express.

Chahal warned saying we've got many warnings from the nature such as extreme events like heavy rainfall and if we do not wake up right now, the situation will get worse in the next 25 years, and not just the next generation but this generation will also suffer.