Waterlogging & Traffic Jams as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, 1 July, for a second day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the capital city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of "heavy to very heavy showers."

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the city and suburbs, while there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the BMC said.