ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Monsoon Showers Flood Mumbai
Visuals from Mumbai show heavy inundation in Sion and Andheri areas, with commuters wading through the streets.
i
The city is expected to witness heavy rainfall on 7 and 8 July. A yellow alert has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×