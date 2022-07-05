ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Monsoon Showers Flood Mumbai

Visuals from Mumbai show heavy inundation in Sion and Andheri areas, with commuters wading through the streets.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
i

Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: A local train runs on flooded tracks between Kurla and Tilak Nagar, following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)

(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Students walk past as people try to repair an auto-rickshaw on a flooded road amid heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Commuters move on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Monday, 4 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Western Express Highway following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra for the next four days.

(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Monday, 4 July 2022.

(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A man pushes his scooter through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

Kunal Patil

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday, 5 July, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Visuals emerging from Mumbai show heavy inundation in Sion and Andheri areas, with commuters wading through the streets.

The city is expected to witness heavy rainfall on 7 and 8 July. A yellow alert has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.

