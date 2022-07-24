Aarey Protests: Mumbai Police Serves Notices Prohibiting Unlawful Assembly

The Mumbai police have started serving notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to people gathering to stage demonstrations against the construction of the metro car shed at Aarey colony here, an official said on Sunday, 24 July.

The city police have started issuing notices under Section 149 of the CrPC, prohibiting unlawful gathering at the protest venue in the western suburb of Goregaon, he said.

Notices have been served to two protestors, Tabrez Sayyed and Jayesh Bhise, in the last two days warning them not to assemble unlawfully and violate the law, the official said.