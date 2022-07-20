Mumbai Car Shed Protest: 'Aarey is Crucial For Us, Need To Save the Forest'

My first exposure to wildlife and nature was in the forests of Aarey. Since 1986, I’ve been exploring the forests and hills of Aarey. We’ve documented over 1,100 species in this area. Every time, during every walk, every trip, even while passing through, new things are constantly being seen here in Aarey. It’s not been explored enough.

The location where the metro yard is being planned is known to be a breeding ground for pythons. A large number of species of birds have been spotted here. It is a fantastic haven for butterflies as well. There is, in fact, even a butterfly park there, and a large number of migratory birds come there. The lakes and ponds here are known for hosting species that are breeding, like the Ibis, which is also a scheduled species.