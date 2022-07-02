The Long-Drawn Battle for Mumbai’s Aarey Colony: A Timeline

Only hours after taking his oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde directed the Advocate that the controversial Metro car shed be built in Mumbai’s Aarey colony – a bone of contention between the BJP and Shiv Sena, for many years now.

The decision to build the car shed in Aarey colony reverses the previous government’s decision to relocate it to Kanjurmarg village.

Located in the Northern suburbs of Mumbai, Aarey forest is home to 300 species of flora and fauna.