In Photos: Tribals of Aarey and Their Protest Against the Metro Car Shed

"Hee jagah amchi, naahin tumacha bapachi" (This land is ours, not your fathers), is the Marathi slogan with which the tribals of Aarey began their protest against the construction of a metro car shed on their land.

In November 2019, several protesters, including students, activists, and the Adivasis of Aarey forest, thought that they had won their battle in saving the "green lungs" of Mumbai, after the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, announced the scrapping of the metro car shed construction at Aarey, and declared it a 'reserved forest' in 2020.

But, the 'Save Aarey' movement came into force again after the newly formed Shinde Government in Maharashtra reversed the previous government's 2020 decision of relocating the car shed project from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.