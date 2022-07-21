Maharashtra Govt Removes Stay on Car Shed Construction in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

The Maharashtra government has removed the stay on the construction of a car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony for metro 3, an official said on Thursday, 21 July.

"We have examined the entire matter and there is no need to bring the matter before the Cabinet. We asked the implementing agency, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, to prepare the proposal and mobilise a contractor," an official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Shortly after he assumed the post as Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had directed the state's urban development department to begin the process for constructing a car shed in Aarey.