‘Pageantry’, ‘No Substance’: Foreign Media on Trump’s India Visit

It also pointed out that even as he name-dropped Indian cricketers and Bollywood actors, Trump's speech betrayed his unfamiliarity with India as he "stumbled over several pronunciations, including those of Ahmedabad itself, as well as Gujarat, the state it anchors and Mr Modi’s political home base."

The report also observed that while US-India relations were held together by the "personal bond" created by both Modi and Trump's cult personalities, this bond has done little to solve and push forward policy issues in both countries. It mentioned how Trump said that India and the US will be making “very, very major trade deals", but also joked that Modi was “a very tough negotiator".

Like The Washington Post and CNN, the NYT too, mentioned how Trump did not bring up the citizenship law or Kashmir in public discussions and that the capital city of Delhi saw large-scale violence during the president's visit.