Trump’s Press Conference: From Delhi Violence to India-Pak Tension
Addressing a press conference on his last day of visit to India, US President Donald Trump said he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Narendra Modi during his comprehensive talks – and that the Indian Prime Minister wants people to have this freedom.
Trump on Tuesday, 25 February, took questions from Indian and international press in New Delhi.
‘That’s Up to India’
When asked if he discussed the violent incidents in New Delhi during his visit, he said that he didn’t discuss individual attacks with Modi and “that is up to India”.
Loading...
'Modi and I Talked About Religious Freedom’
Trump said that he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Modi during his comprehensive talks – and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom.
‘I Have a Good Equation With Imran Khan’
‘The US Has to Be Treated Fairly’
‘The US Has Coronavirus Under Control’
‘Close to Sealing US-Taliban Peace Deal’
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )