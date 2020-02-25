Terrifying Things That Happened As Modi Passionately Hugged Trump

At least 65 people were injured on Monday, and yet all we could do is gloat about the American President “visiting.” His visit, by the way, had many people evicted from their very homes. We couldn’t afford to have him see the true, harsh realities of our country. Problems that are real, problems that affect millions, problems that need attention...for only then can we hope to fix them.

But we hide that. We build walls. We evict our poor.

“When” is a good word to throw in here. “When” fits well in this chaotic concoction. When will we begin to see some real accountability? When will we begin to protect our citizens – and their right to peacefully protest? When will our Prime Minister make this stop?

When, when, when.

And so we wait. Meanwhile, for distractions from the issues that matter, switch on the TV, put on the news.