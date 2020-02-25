What PM Modi & US Prez Trump Stand to Gain From ‘Namaste Trump’

US President Donald Trump’s Day 1 of his India visit, on Monday, 24 February, went off successfully – both he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded each other, pointed out the greatness of each’s country and talked about strengthening bilateral ties.

One can say the chemistry between the two made Trump ‘Donald Modi’ and Modi ‘Narendra Trump’.

Let’s see what the key takeaways are from Trump’s perspective. The biggest was the huge crowd he was met with at Motera Stadium, which he seems to like quite a lot. For his election campaign in the US, he goes to big stadiums, football matches, and so on but he hasn’t witnessed a crowd of one lakh people before.