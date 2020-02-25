‘Namaste Trump’: President Ignores Some Key Human Rights Concerns

Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, he then toured Sabarmati ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 13 years. Afterwards, Trump visited the Taj Mahal, a 17th-century mausoleum built by an Indian emperor for his beloved wife.

Trump and Modi have built a personal rapport. The U.S. president’s 36-hour visit to India – named “Namaste Trump” – is seen as India returning the favor for “ Howdy Modi ” – a rally in Texas in fall 2019, where the two leaders appeared together.