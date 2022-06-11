UP Police Arrests Javed Mohammad, Calls Him 'Mastermind' of Prayagraj Violence
Javed's daughter Afreen Fatima has claimed that the UP police came without a warrant and detained her father.
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, 11 June, arrested Javed Mohammad – an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India – in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers.
A total of 227 people have been arrested from several cities which saw protests and violence as people took to the streets demanding arrest of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar told the media on Saturday that Javed is one the "key conspirators" of the violence that erupted.
"He (Javed) was propagating bharat bandh, gave call to assemble in Atala area in the city," he said.
Among others who have been arrested are AIMIM district president Shah Alam, Left leader Ashish Mittal and anti-CAA activist Zeshan Rehamni.
'My Father Detained Without Warrant'
General secretary of the Welfare Party of India, Javed Mohammad was taken into custody by the UP police late last night along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya.
His other daughter Afreen Fatima, in a video, has claimed that the Prayagraj police came without a warrant or official letter and detained her father.
Protests were seen in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana on Friday over the remarks against Prophet.
While the protests were largely peaceful, violence ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Howrah in West Bengal, Jharkhand's Ranchi, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
