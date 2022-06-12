Facebook Posts, Ideology: Javed Mohammad's Daughter Recounts Questions by Police
"My father has been framed," Sumaiya Fatima said.
Hours after being released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Sumaiya Fatima, 19, the daughter of Javed Mohammad – an accused in the violence that erupted during the protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad – told the media:
"My father has been framed. He has always been cooperative with the administration and has never been named in anything illegal."
She recounted the day that she, her father, and her mother Parveen Fatima were detained by the police.
Javed Mohammad, an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India, has since been arrested. Their home was also demolished on Sunday, 12 June, by the Prayagraj authorities over allegations of illegal construction.
"Prior to all this, the authorities never gave us any information," Sumaiya said, alleging that "the administration suddenly changed colours."
What Happened During Police Questioning?
Recounting Friday, 10 June – the day they were detained – Sumaiya said:
"My father was home the whole day and had gone to the nearby mosque to offer namaz. He was at the mosque when the police came. We told the police that he was not at home, so they even smiled at us and told us to check again. My father arrived shortly thereafter, as he had only gone to the nearby mosque. He was then told that the SO from Kotwali police station had called for him."
"He then went on his own scooty to the police station," she added.
Hours later, the police came back to their house and took her and her mother for questioning. On being asked what ensued thereafter, Sumaiya said that they were asked questions about her father's Facebook posts, what they talked about at home, and what their conversations about faith and ideology were.
Sumaiya told reporters that the police officer questioning them also asked questions about her sister Afreen Fatima, who is a researcher and a former JNU student.
"A male constable had also used foul language against my mother," she added.
More Details
Sumaiya and her mother were released on Sunday morning.
Afreen Fatima had on Saturday claimed in a video for Maktoob Media that the Prayagraj Police had detained her father without a warrant or an official letter.
Fatima also added that the police came to her house again after midnight and detained her mother, who is a diabetic patient, and her 19-year-old sister.
Meanwhile, a group of lawyers, including Allahabad High Court Advocate KK Roy, on Sunday, moved the High Court, alleging "illegal demolition of the house of Parveen Fatima, wife of Javed Mohammad."
They have claimed that the house that was demolished, in fact, belonged to Parveen (and not Javed) and have also elaborated on how, as per them, the demolition was illegal.
The Uttar Pradesh police, meanwhile, have claimed that they found "illegal weapons" in Mohammad’s house during the demolition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.