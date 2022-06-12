Facebook Posts, Ideology: Javed Mohammad's Daughter Recounts Questions by Police

Sumaiya and her mother were released on Sunday morning.

Afreen Fatima had on Saturday claimed in a video for Maktoob Media that the Prayagraj Police had detained her father without a warrant or an official letter.

Fatima also added that the police came to her house again after midnight and detained her mother, who is a diabetic patient, and her 19-year-old sister.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers, including Allahabad High Court Advocate KK Roy, on Sunday, moved the High Court, alleging "illegal demolition of the house of Parveen Fatima, wife of Javed Mohammad."

They have claimed that the house that was demolished, in fact, belonged to Parveen (and not Javed) and have also elaborated on how, as per them, the demolition was illegal.

The Uttar Pradesh police, meanwhile, have claimed that they found "illegal weapons" in Mohammad’s house during the demolition.