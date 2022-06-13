'Creating Terror': Mayawati, Owaisi, Tharoor on Javed Mohammad's Home Demolition

Soon after the local administration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday, 12 June, demolished the "illegally constructed" house of Javed Mohammad, who is accused of masterminding the violent protests that took place in the city on Friday, several politicians took to Twitter to condemn the bulldozer action.

UP Opposition leader Mayawati called the demolition "unfair" and said the court has to take cognisance of the demolition that targets a particular community. The Bahujan Samaj Party chief wrote in a tweet: