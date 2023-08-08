“We are neither safe here in Delhi nor at home in Manipur," said a 25-year-old post-graduate student of Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, who did not wish to be identified.

Meanwhile, Margaret Haokip, a PhD student from Delhi School of Economics, who belongs to the Kuki community recalled a terrifying call from her sister in Imphal one night.

For over 95 days, Manipur has been on the boil, after ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities. At least 140 people have been killed so far, over 40,000 have fled their homes and hundreds of houses, places of worship and vehicles have been vandalised across the state.