Manipur: Amidst Horrific Violence, the State Resorts to Deflections

And then the BJP went to the town saying that now that the Prime Minister has spoken very strongly on the violence in Manipur, there is no point in questioning the government about Manipur. It was argued that after this statement, the opposition should give up its insistence that the violence in Manipur should be discussed in Parliament, and that the government was not bound to answer the questions of the opposition as the Prime Minister has cleared the government's stand.

After his statement, four persons seen in the video have been arrested. Even the house of one of the accused has been burnt by the women of the village. The Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, has expressed his intention to ask for capital punishment for the accused. The government wants the matter to end here, and that insistence to talk about it is only an ugly ploy to politicize it. And we find the media going back to normalcy after the initial eruption of moral outrage. Television viewers tell us that Manipur is no longer the main news now.

There was a hint in the statement of the PM, and it was taken by the BJP leaders and the media. BJP leaders started asking why this video was being aired at this point. Some leaders allege that the opposition already knew about this video. According to them, there is definitely a conspiracy behind it: look at the timing; it was aired on the eve of the monsoon session of the parliament so the opposition should use this pretext to make Manipur an issue in Parliament and not allow the government to do the necessary work.

But we know that the opposition had already made it clear that it wanted a discussion first on Manipur. After all, what can be a bigger and more important issue than Manipur, a state burning in the fire of violence for 3 months, and both the state and federal governments look helpless in front of it? The opposition didn't need this video for this demand. Yet BJP leaders are saying why the video was released some 3 months after the violence: there must be a conspiracy!