Manipur Viral Video: Case of Two Kuki Women Paraded Naked Referred to CBI

The centre will also file an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting that the trial take place outside Manipur.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
In Manipur, the case of two Kuki-Zo women being stripped naked and paraded towards a paddy field by a Meitei mob has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), PTI reported on Thursday, 27 July.

The centre will also file an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting that the trial take place outside Manipur.

Additionally, the individual who allegedly recorded the viral video has been apprehended and the phone used to record the video has been seized, according to the Indian Express.

The video of the incident went viral on 19 July, prompting outrage across the country. You can read more about the incident here.

The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, as per the police. The video surfaced nearly 77 days after the incident.

(This is a developing story.)

Topics:  Manipur violence 

