Raghav Chadha Interview: 'Modi Would Dismiss Govt If Cong or AAP Ruled Manipur'

AAP has been demanding President's Rule in the state. Will it solve the issues or will it only increase the problems?

There are two very important Articles of the Indian Constitution - Article 355 and Article 356. Article 355 says that it is the central government's responsibility that every state is calm and peaceful. If there is any state which is facing internal disturbance or external aggression - like a hostile nation or external force which attacks it - and it leads to disruption of peace in the state, it is the Centre's responsibility to restore peace and protect that state. The Centre has violated Article 355 because it has failed to protect Manipur and restore peace there.

The next is Article 356 which speaks about President's Rule. What is the procedure for it? If the Governor tells the Centre or the President that the state's law and order and constitutional machinery has broken down, there should be President's Rule in the state.

The Manipur Governor is a woman. She has been giving statements to the news channels, radio, newspapers that Manipur is burning. She has also been saying that she has apprised the Centre of the situation in Manipur.

Despite the Governor's requests, the President's Rule has not been imposed on Manipur and by non-compliance, the government has violated Article 356. Imagine, if Manipur had the Congress, AAP, TMC, NCP, Samajwadi Party, DMK or any other Opposition government, would President's Rule had not been imposed by now?