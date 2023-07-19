Video Shows Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked by Meitei Mob, Crying for Help

As per the complaint, on 4 May, at least 800-1,000 men from various Meitei organisations descended on B Phainom village – a Kuki-dominated village – with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down.

In the chaos that followed, five villagers – two men and three women – escaped into a nearby forest. They were later rescued by a police team from the Nongpok Sekmai police station.

However, on their way back to the station, a mob stopped them near Toubul (nearly 2 km from the station) and caught hold of the villagers. The mob allegedly forced the three women to strip and paraded them naked.

One of them, aged 21, was brutally gang-raped – and her 19-year-old brother, who tried to defend her, was murdered by the mob, as per the complaint.

As per a report on The Print, the men screamed, "We will do to you what your men did to our women."

Revisiting the ordeal, one of the survivors, who is in her 40s, told the publication that they wanted to take "revenge for the Churachandpur case."

She was referring to the claim that a Meitei nurse working in Churachandpur was raped by tribal mobs on 3 May. This, however, was debunked when the victim's father clarified on a news channel that the claim was fake.