QMumbai: Wear Mask or Face Arrest ; 13 COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi

Dharavi, India’s largest slum, saw six new cases of Covid-19 and one death on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 13 cases and two deaths.

A 64-year-old patient, who was admitted with fever, cough and breathlessness on Tuesday died the same day, but his death was confirmed on Wednesday. The six new cases from the slum cluster includes a couple, a 59-year-old man and 49-year-old woman; a 50-year-old cleaner, 64-year-old patient who died and two men aged 25 and 35. The cleaner used to work in KEM Hospital in Parel, while the 25-year-old resides in Mukund Nagar area and the 35-year-old is resident of Dhanwada chawl. According to BMC, none of them had travel history.

Source: Hindustan Times