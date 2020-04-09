QMumbai: Wear Mask or Face Arrest ; 13 COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi
1. Wearing Masks Mandatory in Mumbai or Face Arrest: BMC
Citing several studies pointing out that wearing masks can reduce the scope of spreading coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks in public places. Failing to do so may result in offenders getting arrested under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the BMC said in a circular.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Maharashtra Minister Deshmukh Questions MHA and Doval Over Tablighi Meet in Delhi
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday hit out at the Union Home Ministry, questioning how it allowed the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in March. Deshmukh also questioned the role of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who he claimed visited the Markaz at 2 am for a “secret meeting”. Maharashtra had cancelled permission to a similar event by the jamaat, which was to take place around the same time as the one at Delhi Markaz.
Source: The Indian Express
3. 6 New Cases in Dharavi, 1 More Death
Dharavi, India’s largest slum, saw six new cases of Covid-19 and one death on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 13 cases and two deaths.
A 64-year-old patient, who was admitted with fever, cough and breathlessness on Tuesday died the same day, but his death was confirmed on Wednesday. The six new cases from the slum cluster includes a couple, a 59-year-old man and 49-year-old woman; a 50-year-old cleaner, 64-year-old patient who died and two men aged 25 and 35. The cleaner used to work in KEM Hospital in Parel, while the 25-year-old resides in Mukund Nagar area and the 35-year-old is resident of Dhanwada chawl. According to BMC, none of them had travel history.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Two More City Hospitals Shut: Bhatia Hospital, Hinduja in Khar
Two more hospitals were shut on Wednesday following concerns over possible infection of staff after two patients tested positive for COVID-19. In Mumbai, six hospitals have been shut in the last one week.
After a 76-year-old woman tested positive at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, the hospital authorities have starting testing staffers who came in the contact with the patient. The BMC said no new patient will be admitted to the hospital until further notice. The civic body has located 14 high-risk contacts of the 76-year-old patient.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Despite Warnings, Many Violate Lockdown Norms
The Mumbai Police continued cracking down on people gathering in one place unnecessarily despite repeated warnings. The police have registered 328 FIRs against approximately 600 people for violating lockdown norms on Tuesday. Since Monday, the police have started stressing on lodging FIRs to ensure effective lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Source: Hindustan Times
