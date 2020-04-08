COVID-19: Karnataka Hospital Fails to Report Case; Patient Dies
Karnataka government has locked down a private hospital in Kalburgi district and initiated criminal proceedings after it failed to report a symptomatic patient. The patient, a fruit vendor at Kalburgi market, died on Tuesday, 7 April and tested positive for the virus.
Talking to media, Cabinet minister S Suresh Kumar told this reporter that the fifth death reported in the state was a result of a grave negligence. Patient 177, a 65-year-old male, was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
He was admitted to Bahmani Hospital, a private nursing home in Kalburgi city on 4 April at 5:30 pm, complaining of cough and fever. Even though he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, he was referred to designated ESIC hospital only 6 April.
“The patient was immediately admitted in isolation ward and sample for COVID-19 was collected. Later, at 5:30 pm, as the condition of the patient deteriorated, he was shifted to lCU and put on a ventilator. ln spite all the efforts, the patient died on 7 April at 7:30 am.”Government of Karnataka in a statement
The test result, confirming he was COVID-19 positive, came at 10 pm on 7 April.
“The hospital had kept him for two days and didn’t report the incident. We have sent a notice for act of criminal negligence and a police case will be filed. We are shutting down the hospital. Entire medical team of the hospital has been quarantined,” said the minister.
The patient who passed away has 20 primary contacts. “They have been quarantined and we will taking their samples. And we will track the secondary samples,” said Suresh Kumar.
According to the minister, a joint team of police and doctor will track his contacts. “The joint team is looking at how he got the virus. They are analysing phone data, CCTV cameras and field level data as well,” the minister said.
