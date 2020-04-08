COVID-19: Karnataka Hospital Fails to Report Case; Patient Dies

Karnataka government has locked down a private hospital in Kalburgi district and initiated criminal proceedings after it failed to report a symptomatic patient. The patient, a fruit vendor at Kalburgi market, died on Tuesday, 7 April and tested positive for the virus.

Talking to media, Cabinet minister S Suresh Kumar told this reporter that the fifth death reported in the state was a result of a grave negligence. Patient 177, a 65-year-old male, was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

He was admitted to Bahmani Hospital, a private nursing home in Kalburgi city on 4 April at 5:30 pm, complaining of cough and fever. Even though he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, he was referred to designated ESIC hospital only 6 April.